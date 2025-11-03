Subscribe
First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been transferred to New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix prison, and paparazzi managed to snag photos of the mogul.

Published on November 3, 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

The FCI Fort Dix era began for Sean “Diddy” Combs late last week with the Bad Boy Records founder getting transferred to the New Jersey correctional facility after a stint in Brooklyn, N.Y. With the move of such a major figure, all eyes were on Fort Dix, and the first images of Diddy have emerged, showing the mogul in relatively good spirits.

TMZ shared a report of Diddy’s appearance at FCI Fort Dix on Saturday (November 1), showcasing his interaction with fellow inmates. While the images were taken from what appears to be a great distance, Combs, dressed in a grey skullcap, dark blue jacket, and grey sweats, is seen smiling and chatting up a group of men.

One notable thing about the image, aside from Combs’ smile, was his beard being fully grey. Not much else could be determined from the images. There was also another shot of Combs in the same getup, save for a different colored skullcap.

In another report from TMZ, it was learned that Combs’ job behind bars was working in the laundry room. The outlet made it a point to highlight that during his trial, which led to his conviction on prostitution charges, Combs would rarely perform menial tasks.

Combs was given a 50-month sentence at the low-security FCI Fort Dix facility, reportedly a far cry from the infamous conditions at MDC Brooklyn.

Photo: Getty

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment new jersey sean "diddy" combs

