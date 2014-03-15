Jay Electronica ft. LaTonya Givens – “better in tune with the infinite” [LISTEN]

Jay Electronica was spotted kicking it at the SXSW Festival this week. Whether related or not, the enigmatic rapper drops a new tune called “better in with the infinite.”

The “Exhibit C” and, as far as we know, still Roc Nation rapper dropped the track via his Twitter account. The following message soon followed: “thank you so much to all of the ppl who showed me so much love in the streets out here a sxsw. All Praises Due To The One God.”

After an extended into, Jay Elec drops a single verse over the tracks somber chords and strings. LaTonya Givens provides some soulful vocals to help keep things moving.

Seriously, with what amounts to a teaser like this, it’s a damn shame the New Orleans native is still holding on to this proper album, the now mythical Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn).

Listen to “better in tune w the infinite” below.

—

Photo: Instagram/djdarkknightatl