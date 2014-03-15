KiD CuDi Says Braggadocio Talk Is Holding Back Hip-Hop Culture [VIDEO]

Through all the melancholy, confusion, addictions, and the like, KiD CuDi’s intentions have always been to teach and support those who feel alone. That’s why the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate spoke so passionately about the state of music culture on The Arsenio Hall Show.

“I think the braggadocio ‘Money, Cash, Hoes’ thing needs to be deaded,” said Cudder after Hall asked him if he had a message for his peers. “I feel like that’s holding us back as a culture, as black people, that doesn’t advance us in any way, shape, or form.”

Hear KiD CuDi speak in the footage below. See him perform “Internal Bleeding” from his Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon LP on the following page..

Photo: YouTube