Diddy Selling NYC Crib For $7.9M, Eyeing Beverly Hills Pad Worth $12M [PHOTOS]

If you are a former Bad Boy artist living in relative struggle, this story will make you mad. Sean “Diddy” Combs is selling his NYC pad for a cool $7.9M and reportedly has his eye on a new crib in Beverly Hills that costs a chunky $12M.

According to the New York Post, Combs is ditching the Manhattan apartment because he needs more space to party:

The rapper-turned-mogul is selling his 66th-floor apartment at the white-glove building for $7.9 million, and sources tell us he wants to find a bigger place downtown to throw parties and events similar to the soirees he throws at his mansion on Miami’s Star Island. Diddy’s Park Imperial pad offers views of Central Park, is 2,300 square feet and has a piano room, a living room with a built-in 90-inch flat-screen TV, as well as a Crestron system that controls the sound throughout the entire place.

But, Combs is also looking for a spot out west, likely to be close to the REVOLT TV studios, and to party, too.

Reports TMZ:

Bev Hills real estate sources tell us, Diddy is eying a $12 million 11,200 sq. ft. home in the city’s gated Beverly Ridge area. But we’re told he won’t make an offer if he and his friends can’t cut loose. So, Diddy, if you buy the house anyone you invite in must first be cleared by gate security. If you’re throwing a big party you need a valet service and security. And there are noise regs too. The Homeowner’s Ass’n is pretty flexible because lots of famous residents are known for their opulent shindigs. As for the house itself, Keyshawn Johnson had it custom built in 2003, then sold it in 2004 to Paris Hilton’s then-fiance Paris Latsis. When the house went back up for sale last year, we’re told Kim Kardashian seriously considered buying it — but ultimately settled on a nearby $11 million Bel Air mansion.

Tossing around chips like this, Diddy better not ever cry broke.

Check out photos of Diddy’s potential Beverly Hills spot in the gallery.

—

Photos: TMZ via TheAgencyRE.com

