Future – “Covered N Money” [VIDEO]

As the old adage goes, “Mo Money, Mo Problems.” That seems to be Future’s dilemma on his new single “Covered N Money,” which he dropped a visual for today.

With a title like this, it’s safe to assume that the ATLien spits a few lines for his haters on th track. However, art imitates life and much of his malice appears to be directed at his baby’s mother, Brittni Mealy. If you recall, his former significant other was very vocal about the rapper’s relationship with Ciara and matters surrounding his wages.

As per usual, beef of that magnitude get answered on wax, though a completely different tale is captured in the Alex Nazari-directed clip. Here, the feds are watching Future as he moves around town.

See how things pan out in the video for “Covered N Money” below. Future’s Honest LP is set to release April 22.

Photo: WSHH