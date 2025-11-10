Subscribe
NBA

Maurice Taylor On Fab Five Influence & Detroit Hoop Legends

Maurice Taylor Speaks On On Fab Five Influence, Detroit Basketball Legends, & His Freshman Nike Deal

Former NBA player Maurice Taylor joins The Fumble and takes them on a trip down memory lane.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maurice Taylor
Source: Gary Mook / Getty

Former NBA player Maurice Taylor joins The Fumble and takes them on a trip down memory lane.

Real hoopers know Detroit breeds A1 talent, and Maurice is a prime example of that. From his time at the University of Michigan to being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1997, 14th overall. Taylor expressed to The Fumble squad that basketball wasn’t always in the cards for him; it was football.

He learned quickly that he wasn’t going to be needing cleats, “I found out early I was built for an indoor sport. Football was my first love.”

Also adding that football “Oklahoma Drills” turned him and a lot of others into basketball players. Maurice also went in-depth about the positive impact his city of Detroit had on him. Looking up to Jalen Rose, Derrick Coleman, & Glen Rice. Positive examples of people who looked like him, came from the same city, and were doing something positive with their lives.

Taylor also kept it real about his thoughts on the Fab Five scandal: “I don’t think we were respected in the way we should’ve been for what we did for the university.” The experience made him understand the world of capitalism and also self-worth. Once he understood his worth, it made him start asking questions, why can’t he can’t afford a jersey that he is making popular for the university?

Fans of the Fab Five will never forget their impact despite the backlash.

Maurice also reflected on his time at the University of Michigan, saying, “Michigan influenced me a lot. We were transitional for Michigan. They have always been known as a football school. Seeing inner-city kids come from Detroit and change the culture in Michigan put them on a path they wouldn’t have been on.”

Check out the full episode of Maurice Taylor on The Fumble:

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Marshawn Kneeland NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine

Prayers Up! NFL Player Marshawn Kneeland Dead From Apparent Suicide, Texted His Family 'Goodbye' Immediately Before

Bossip
Diddy attends Invest Fest 2023

Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court

Bossip

HBCU Caught Up In Latest College Basketball Gambling & Fixed Games Investigation

Cassius Life
BASKETBALL: SEP 01 Big3 Basketball Championship

Eddy Curry Breaks Down How NBA Players Are Getting Scammed By Fake Instagram Groupies

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
10 Items
Entertainment

In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event
News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close