Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1, Hypebeasts Are Ready

Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1 Low, Hypebeasts Are Ready

Travis Scott collaborations are the only Jordans these days that are guaranteed to fly off of shelves...

Published on November 12, 2025

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

As sneaker fans await the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low SP “Fragment” raffle to go live on his website, the Utopia artist is already teasing his next release. And best believe hypebeasts are already sizing up the drop as Travis Scott’s Jordan 1s remain a hot commodity out on these streets.

According to Sneaker News, Travis Scott debuted the long-rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” this week, and while we know these will be one of the most limited releases, they’re still giving sneaker heads something to look forward to when it inevitably releases sometime in 2026.

Per Sneaker News:

Paired by the rapper with a workwear jacket and two Chanel bags, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink” delivers a surprisingly simplistic build, keeping to a two-tone off-white and white script, with the obvious exception of the fuschia Reverse Swoosh cutting across the lateral side. Outside of the Hiroshi-assisted edition, this “return” is notable given that 2025 was seemingly marked as an opportunity for Scott to place his full weight behind his two signature shoes: the Jordan Jumpman Jack and Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. Despite some solid showings for either shoe in various colorways, his work on the AJ1 remains one of the more formidable forces in the footwear world, now potentially returning to a “full-speed-ahead” approach.

These go hard, but best believe they won’t be an easy cop, as any Air Jordan remixed by Travis Scott tends to be hard to get. Travis Scott’s own sneaker line with Jordan Brand, on the other hand, is another story.

Check out pics of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” below, and let us know if you’ll be trying to get a pair in the comments section below.

