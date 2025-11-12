Subscribe
A$AP Relli Drops Civil Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky

Relli will still be seeking justice in his defamation case though...

Published on November 12, 2025

US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY

Months after a judge told A$AP Relli that he was better off letting go of his civil lawsuit against A$AP Rocky for allegedly shooting him in 2021, he finally took heed and will be dropping his lawsuit.

According to Billboard, Relli is officially moving on from the 2021 incident as he will no longer be seeking compensation from Rocky. Relli’s lawyer, Aaron Morris, has informed Billboard that his client will be “focusing on rebuilding his life” instead of going through with the lawsuit.

The surprising development comes months after Los Angeles County Judge Randolph M. Hammock told Relli that he would be better off coming to some kind of terms with Rocky’s legal team instead of once again going through the motions of a trial and not only taking another “L” but also being left with hefty legal fees that he’d have a problem paying off.

Seemingly taking heed of the level-headed advice from Judge Hammock, Relli is taking the offramp in this ordeal as his lawyer said, “The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a ‘liar’ and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry.”

Still, though this brings an end to the civil case that Relli brought to Rocky, Relli will continue with his defamation lawsuit in which he stated that both Rocky and his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, called his lawsuit an “extortion” attempt and a “get-rich-quick-scheme.”

According to Morris, he feels his client has more stable legal grounds to stand in this particular lawsuit, saying, “He’s going to litigate the defamation action because of the damages it caused, but as to the shooting, he’s thankful he wasn’t hurt worse and is focusing on rebuilding his life.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if a jury feels the same way in his defamation case when it’s all said and done.

What do y’all think about A$AP Relli dropping one lawsuit but continuing with the other? Do you think he has a chance in his defamation case or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

