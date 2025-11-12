PlayStation’s PC Ambitions Become More Clear With Announcement of New 240Hz Gaming Monitor

PlayStation/PlayStation 27″ Gaming Monitor

During yesterday’s Japan-focused State of Play, Sony unveiled its new PlayStation gaming monitor, which you can connect to your PC or PS5.

Along with a refreshed Japanese-only PS5 Digital Edition, Sony announced a new monitor featuring a 27-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and variable refresh rate. Still, it caps at 120Hz when used with a PS5.

But that’s not the only feature it has. Sony always loves to add features to its peripherals to help them stand out, so the new monitor includes a charging hook for your DualSense controller.

The hook conveniently folds down from the rear of the monitor, allowing you to jump into gaming mode when you get that itch quickly.

Source: PlayStation / PlayStation 27″ Gaming Monitor

The PlayStation 27″ Gaming Monitor will be available in both the US and Japan markets, but as of right now, it does not have a price and will hit shelves sometime next year.

The monitor announcement further highlights PlayStation’s foray into PC gaming, following the Pulse Elevate portable speakers unveiled back in September.

The Pulse Elevate portable speakers will also work with PC, Mac, PS5, and PS Portal and will arrive in 2026.

We are intrigued to see what else Sony is cooking to further cement its footprint in PC gaming.