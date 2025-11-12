Subscribe
Pop Culture

Kid Rock Did Not Cancel NY Tour Stops Due To Mamdani's Victory

No, Kid Rock Did Not Cancel NY Concert Dates Following Zohran Mamdani’s Election Win

Word of Kid Rock acting like a MAGA snowflake and canceling his New York performances in response to Zohran Mamdani's win in last week's mayoral election went viral on social media. 

Published on November 12, 2025

Getty Images / Kid Rock / Zohran Mamdani

We wished that Zohran Mamdani becoming Mayor of New York City caused Kid Rock to cancel his performances in the city, but that was not the case.

Word of Kid Rock acting like a MAGA snowflake and canceling his New York performances in response to Zohran Mamdani’s win in last week’s mayoral election went viral on social media. 

Like with anything on social media, there wasn’t a shred of proof that Kid Rock canceled his 2026 NY tour stops in response to NYC electing its first Muslim mayor, leading to “almost a dozen tickets” having to be refunded.

Despite having no evidence of that being the case, it didn’t stop people, mainly folks who can’t stand the 54-year-old culture vulture and proud supporter of Orange Mussolini, from running with the unverified reports.

The initial post on the cesspool that is X, formerly Twitter, from the account @TheRealThelmaJ,1 claiming Rock canceled his shows, was hit with a community note, and it said:

“There is no credible evidence that Kid Rock made this statement.”

“At this time, Kid Rock has no upcoming 2026 tour dates in NYC or elsewhere.”

“Rumors of a 2026 tour, along with cancellations, have been circulating on clickbait pages for weeks.”

That didn’t stop people from still running with the news and clowing Rock on social media as if it were actually trustworthy, because let’s be honest, based on his politics, that sounds like something Kid Rock would do.

“You can’t cancel a show if nobody bought tickets,” one post on social media read.

Bummer that this news isn’t true, but we can still laugh at the jokes.

You can see more reactions below.

