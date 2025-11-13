Subscribe
Close
Politics

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

The recent release of emails from Jeffrey Epstein involving President Donald Trump have shocked congresspeople and  observers alike. 

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

On Wednesday (November 12), Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails from the trove of documents related to the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which there are allegations that President Donald Trump knew about his exploits during their friendship. Republicans would release another huge swath of emails, and the findings to this point have sparked severe reactions from members of Congress and observers.

The reactions come as the House of Representatives convenved to vote on the funding bill agreed upon in the Senate earlier in the week, ending the shutdown of the federal government which lasted 43 days. That also led to the swearing in of Representative Adriana Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona who won her seat nearly two months ago.

After being sworn in by House Majority Leader Mike Johnson, Grijalva signed onto a bipartisan petition to force a vote demanding the White House and the Justice Department release the full trove of files related to Epstein, who took his own life in 2020. Johnson has promised that the vote will take place next week. The

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego highlighted one of the emails in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “April 2011 email from Epstein to Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” Where there’s smoke there’s fire…”

Former Pentagon Special Counsel Ryan Goodman viewed it as ominous. “It begins. Clearly incriminating against president of the United States,” he wrote, sharing images of the three emails released by the House Democrats.

A user on BlueSky named Mozilla pointed out one damning Epstein comment in their post.

Kyle Griffin highlighted another email from Epstein in 2018  which painted Trump in a bad light: “I know how dirty Donald is.”

Democratic strategeist Adam Parkhomenko called out Vice President JD Vance’s past tweet calling Epstein and his association with powerful figures out, writing: “Donald Trump was President when Epstein died and Donald Trump is on the Epstein list. Let’s talk about it.”

Columnist Jamelle Bouie voiced the growing opinion that the federal shutdown was all done by Republicans to protect Trump.


More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Green bushes of marijuana. Close up view of a young medical marijuana cannabis bud

Understanding The THC Ban Hidden In The Government Spending Bill

Cassius Life

MOWA Motion: Atlanta’s Elite Serve Southern Sophistication While Raising $1.3M At Affluent 'A Meal To Remember’ Gala

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Eddie Murphy Says Robin Williams Questioned Him Over Speech About Oscars Lacking Black Winners

Cassius Life
Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikToker Ordered To Pay Her Husband’s Ex-Wife $1.75 Million After Affair As North Carolina Jury Says 'Play Stupid Games, Win PRICEY Prizes'

Bossip
Trending Stories
Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay
10 Items
News

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close