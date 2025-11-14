Matt Gaetz Denies Account Of Homeless Teen Who Said They Had Sex

Matt Gaetz saw his bid to become Attorney General fizzle after the House Ethics Committee heard testimony from a woman who alleged that they had sex when she was a homeless teen. Matt Gaetz, a former Florida Republican Party congressman, had denied any dealings with the woman.

The New York Times detailed the life and struggles of the 17-year-old woman, who worked in a fast food restaurant and lived in a shelter with a parent. The woman said that she turned to prostitution and was made to have sex with powerful men to save up for braces. The woman said she pretended to be 18 and posted images of herself on a website for men looking to find “companionship.”

The Justice Department investigated Gaetz on child sex trafficking allegations, but nothing ever materialized. President Donald Trump went all in with choosing Gaetz to be his Attorney General. However, the rumors and chatter around the allegations of sex with minors grew to be too much, prompting Gaetz to resign from Congress and withdraw his name from the consideration floated by Trump.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Last year, the House Ethics Committee report found significant connections that Gaetz allegedly paid women to have sex with him, having sex with a minor, illegal drug use, and for accepting gifts outside the confines of legal boundaries.

Gaetz responded to the Times‘ report regarding the woman, stating that her account is all made up.

“I never had sex with this person. This person threatened me with a lawsuit if I didn’t pay her $2.3 million dollars. She never sued me because her story is fiction,” Gaetz said to the Times.

The developments come as the House Ethics Committee just unleashed several thousand documents connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose connection to the underground sex rings has dogged the Trump administration for the past year.

—

Photo: Getty