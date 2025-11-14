Subscribe
Close
Games

Netflix Hopes To Keep Subscribers Logged In With Game Night

Netflix Hits The Reset Button on Gaming Ambitions With Game Night

Netflix's new strategy is to bring games to its millions of subscribers, so they don't have to download a separate app, playable in the Netflix app on your televisions, and turning your smartphones into the controller.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix Hopes To Keep Subscribers Logged In With Game Night
Netflix / Netflix Game Night

Netflix has shifted its strategy for its gaming venture and is now meeting its subscribers where they are, in hopes of letting them play games on the streaming service.

It’s been four years since Netflix mightily stumbled into the gaming space, but the streaming giant hasn’t given up on its video game ambitions.

The streamer’s new strategy is to bring games to its millions of subscribers so they don’t have to download a separate app, making them playable in the Netflix app on your televisions and turning your smartphones into controllers.

“Starting today (Thursday), you can play games on your TV, using your phone as a controller — no setup needed, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “You can now go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix. And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”

You and your friends can play games like Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game, LEGO Party!, Boggle Party, Party Crashers, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp, allowing you to put on the ultimate game night.

Game Night’s other goal is to keep subscribers logged into the service longer while showcasing smartphone interaction, which the company plans to use for live television events like Star Search, a reboot of the classic television series hosted by Ed McMahon, coming to Netflix sometime next year.

So, are you excited to jump into Netflix Game Night? It definitely sounds like it has some legit staying power.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming netflix video games

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

X - Vine - Photo Illustration

DiVine: Everything We Know About The Vine Reboot

Cassius Life
2025 GQ Men Of The Year

Party Like It's 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their '90s Best For GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Bossip
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Cardi B Welcomes Her 4th Child, Her 1st With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs: 'This Next Chapter Is Me Vs. Me!'

Bossip
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close