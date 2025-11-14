Netflix Hits The Reset Button on Gaming Ambitions With Game Night

Netflix / Netflix Game Night

Netflix has shifted its strategy for its gaming venture and is now meeting its subscribers where they are, in hopes of letting them play games on the streaming service.

It’s been four years since Netflix mightily stumbled into the gaming space, but the streaming giant hasn’t given up on its video game ambitions.

The streamer’s new strategy is to bring games to its millions of subscribers so they don’t have to download a separate app, making them playable in the Netflix app on your televisions and turning your smartphones into controllers.

“Starting today (Thursday), you can play games on your TV, using your phone as a controller — no setup needed, it’s as easy as streaming your favorite shows,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “You can now go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix. And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”

You and your friends can play games like Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game, LEGO Party!, Boggle Party, Party Crashers, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp, allowing you to put on the ultimate game night.

Game Night’s other goal is to keep subscribers logged into the service longer while showcasing smartphone interaction, which the company plans to use for live television events like Star Search, a reboot of the classic television series hosted by Ed McMahon, coming to Netflix sometime next year.

So, are you excited to jump into Netflix Game Night? It definitely sounds like it has some legit staying power.