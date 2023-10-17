HHW Gaming: Netflix Games Reportedly Pushing For A New ‘Grand Theft Auto’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, there is some Grand Theft Auto news; unfortunately, it has nothing to do with GTA 6.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Netflix Games is trying hard to secure a Grand Theft Auto game on its service in an attempt to bolster its lineup of original games after acquiring several development studios.

The WSJ reports that Netflix Games “discussed plans” to drop a Grand Theft Auto game on its service by securing a licensing deal with Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

What would that game look like? That remains to be seen, but according to IGN, it will likely be a mobile title.

Per IGN:

As things now stand, any GTA spin-off that ended up on Netflix would inevitably be a mobile game, as currently the only way to play Netflix’s portfolio is through its mobile app. The report suggests that Netflix hopes to eventually expand its library to include games that can be streamed from TV or PC.

According to one analyst speaking to the WSJ, Netflix has spent about $1 billion on games so far. And it seems to be aiming to hire more game executives to oversee a foray into AAA titles. But there’s currently no good way to tell exactly how well that investment is paying off for the company, or whether it ever will.

Netflix Games Is A Pure Struggle

It’s clear Netflix is looking for a win for its Netflix Games service. Since launching in 2022, the service has yet to take off. IGN reports that 20 games on the service have been downloaded 70.5 million times.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to other mobile game downloads. Apptopia claims only 1% of Netflix subscribers enjoy Netflix Games daily.

We shall see if Netflix Games can land its golden goose.

