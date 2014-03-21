Bun B Interviews Himself In Time Alone Episode 1

Complex Media and Mass Appeal have joined forces to bring us the original video series, Time Alone. The debut of Episode 1 stars Houston’s own Bun B.

In the clip, a lighthearted Bun B inquires about a myriad of matters, from his own tattoos to what the future holds for him. And get this – he even asks about his waist size (he wears a 40). But the rapper draws the line when he tries to probe his feelings in regards to Pimp C’s passing.

“Again, very inappropriate,” said Bun B bluntly. “I don’t know where this interview is going. But I can tell you right off the bat, you’re asking the wrong sh*t. You’re rubbing me the wrong way – pause.”

Watch Episode 1 in its entirety in the video below. Let us know what you think in the comment section at the bottom.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=cyOHkzbDo1cS-xnDP1nV-58Z-AsVS2iY&pbid=695aba2fa0e6459797bb6076f4e03323

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=695aba2fa0e6459797bb6076f4e03323&ec=cyOHkzbDo1cS-xnDP1nV-58Z-AsVS2iY

—

Photo: Complex Media