Kiss Me, I’m Irish: Drake Celebrates St. Patty’s Day In Dublin [PHOTOS]

How the hell did we miss this? Many took advantage of the guilt free drinking clause in St. Patrick’s Day, including rapper Drake, who celebrated while in Dublin, Ireland for his “Would You Like A Tour?”

Like always, the Grammy winning MC wasn’t without a group of his OVO partners. As a collective, the group rocked festive green clothing while they partied with a pub full of party goers. Based on photographic evidence, Drake and company reached levels on inebriation that are accepted on holidays like this.

It also excited fans to occupy a carefree environment with the superstar, who performed at a packed out show in Dublin’s O2 Arena the following night (March 18).

See the flicks from Drake’s St. Patty’s Day celebration in the gallery on the following pages.

