JLO & French Montana Perform On American Idol [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez, aka JLO, put her judging duties aside on Thursday night’s episode of American Idol. Alongside collaborator French Montana, Lopez brought the Boogie Down to the FOX audience for a vibrant rendition of her latest single’s first-ever televised performance.

The multi-talented entertainer opened up with an a cappella intro, before she hit the stage clad in bedazzled shorts and top.

A laid back French Montana brought their set to a close with his feature verse on “I Luh Ya Papi.”

JLO’s tenth studio album hits stores June 17 and is said to have guest appearances by Tyga, Big Sean and Maxwell. Watch the performance in full below.

Photo: YouTube