Crime

NYPD Releases Footage of Gunman In Kris Boyd Shooting

NYPD Releases Footage of Gunman Who Allegedly Shot New York Jets CB Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd is currently in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen outside of the restaurant Sei Less on West 38 Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 am on Sunday. 

Published on November 17, 2025

Ishika Samant / Kris Boyd

The NYPD has released footage of the alleged gunman in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd.

Kris Boyd is currently in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen outside of the restaurant Sei Less on West 38 Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 am on Sunday. 

According to the New York Post, the shooting was the result of a dispute that became violent.

A source told the newspaper that the gunman fled the scene in a BMW after firing off two shots. A second vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz, was also seen fleeing the scene. 

Boyd was out with friends before the shooting incident. It’s unclear if he was the intended target and remains in “critical but stable condition.”

The NYPD Shares Details On The Alleged Shooter

Newsweek shared more information provided by the NYPD on the alleged shooter:

In response to a request for comment, the New York Police Department shared a release with Newsweek and said the department is “asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached media, wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct.”

The release said the unidentified individual they are seeking “discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen”.

“The unidentified individual fled the location on foot traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown,” the release read.

“The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

Boyd’s NFL brethren and others have shared their thoughts and prayers; you can see those below.

Crime shooting
Hip-Hop Wired

