Johnny Louis / Chocolate MC

Cuban rapper and Reggaeton artist Chocolate MC is heading to jail for a long time after he was found guilty of initiating a murder-for-hire plot.

According to AllHipHop, Chocolate MC, real name Yosvanis Sierra Hernández, 34, was convicted in Miami of spearheading the plot to murder the man accused of killing his friend, fellow Reggaeton artist El Taiger.

The website reports a jury found Chocolate guilty of soliciting first-degree murder and issuing written threats to kill or cause bodily harm.

In their winning argument, prosecutors claimed that Chocolate took to Instagram to offer $20,000 and a year’s supply of commissary to inmates at Miami-area prisons to anyone who would take out Damían Valdés-Galloso.

Bruh.

Valdés-Galloso, the alleged gunman who killed El Taiger—real name José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar—in October 2024, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Courtroom footage of the moment when Chocolate learned his fate hit the web, and he was emotional, breaking down into tears as he spoke about his friendship with El Taiger.

He also had some words in Spanish, saying, “Maybe at one point I did not express myself the right way, or the way I should have. But I’m not capable of killing anyone.”

His girlfriend echoed similar sentiments as jurors read the guilty verdict: “They said he’s guilty, but it’s an injustice,” she said while crying. “He didn’t kill anyone. He’s not a killer.”

Prosecutors Also Used Chocolate MC’s Lyrics Against Him

On top of the dumb a** decision to allegedly put feelers for an assassination out on Instagram, prosecutors also used lyrics from his song “Pincha Lo” (“Stab Him”) in the trial.

The rapper is looking at up to 15 years in prison. He has been in custody at the Metro West Detention Center since June after he was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a fan who asked for a photo.

We’re not gonna hold you, but insert that 50 Cent meme from Power because this guy sounds like a real menace.