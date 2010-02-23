UPDATE: Fabolous Enlists Nicki Minaj and Jadakiss for “The Funeral Service”

The saying goes that good things come for those that wait and Fabolous’ continued pushbacks are building up to be a massive payoff for the upcoming mixtape There Is No Competition Part 2: The Funeral Service.

With the tape originally planned for release on Christmas Day, Fab has stated that his influence from Drake’s So Far Gone has placed him in a space where he wants to make sure that the tape is at it’s best.

In trying to do so, Nicki Minaj and Jadakiss have provided an assist, through verses, to the Brooklyn rapper to make the release a New York affair.

Unfortunately, there’s still no release date. Hopefully before the month closes.

Revealing the news through Twitter, Loso recently broke the news that Ms. Barbie was joining the party.

“At Signature Hits magazine photo shoot.. Gettin some Rich Yung looks in.. #Niceeeeeeeeee,” he wrote Monday night. “Breaking #TiNc2 news, this just in.. A Nicki Minaj verse has been added! #ItJusKeepGettinBetter.”

Stating that the DJ Drama assisted tape was meant to drop last week, the rapper pushed things back again as Kiss wanted to get in on the fun.

“In Vegas, gettin a cut from @mardabarber.. I’m at Prive 2nite.. #itsgoindown like ya head when u doze off!,” he wrote via Twitter last week. “Had fun n Vegas, saw @therealkiss.. Says he got a verse 4 #TiNc2! Yall wouldn’t b mad at a day hold up 4 a Jadakiss verse would yall? Now I’m on the plane headin to Maryland 2 perform at Maryland Eastern Shore Univ. 2nite..”

It looks like the sequel is shaping up to be more than a movie than just a musical project. Set to be released almost three months ago, Fab is holding onto something that could truly be a second coming.