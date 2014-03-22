CLOSE
Drake Debuts “Call On Me” At Birmingham Show [VIDEO]

Drake, who’s on the home stretch of the European leg of his “Would You Like A Tour?,” debuted a new record called “Call On Me” at a show in Birmingham, England.

Fans of the the OVO rapper’s singing should enjoy this, as he flexes his crooning ability on a melodic track. To us, the record sounds like something from the Take Care sessions rather than his most recent LP, Nothing Was The Same. Credit that to its ballad-like tone.

See footage of Drake performing “Call On Me” in the footage below.

