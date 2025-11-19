Subscribe
Close
Politics

Texas GOP's Redestricting Efforts Struck Down By Federal Judge

Donald Trump & Greg Abbott’s Racially Gerrymandered Congressional Maps Struck Down In Texas Federal Court

A three-judge panel, which features a judge he appointed, said nah to those maps, calling them an illegal racial gerrymander, delivering a massive blow to the GOP's cheating plans.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas GOP's Redestricting Efforts Struck Down By Federal Judge
Chip Somodevilla / Donald Trump / Greg Abbott

The Ls keep on coming for Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

Knowing that momentum is not on the side of the GOP as we barrel towards the midterm elections, Donald Trump decided to do the one thing he falsely claims Democrats have been doing to him and rig the game to keep the House of Representatives and Senate Republican controlled throughout his disastrous second stint as President. 

Trump hopped on the phone and proposed that Republican-led states should draw racially gerrymandered maps to pick up additional GOP seats, but now it seems that plan is epically blowing up in his face. 

A three-judge panel, which features a judge he appointed, said nah to those maps, calling them an illegal racial gerrymander, delivering a massive blow to the GOP’s cheating plans.

Trump bootlicker, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, was the first to hop aboard Trump’s cheating train and quickly approved new maps that added more Republican voters to five Democratic-held congressional districts around Austin, Dallas, Houston, and South Texas. 

How Democrats Responded To Republicans’ Cheating Efforts

Texas Democrats put up a good fight and opted to leave the state for about 2 weeks rather than participate in silencing their constituents. 

Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been lighting Trump’s orange a** up by showing how ridiculous his behavior is on social media, responded to the GOP’s cheating by allowing California residents to vote on a measure calling for similar redistricting that would allow the Democrats to fight fire with fire; the measure soundly passed. 

Of course, you know Trump and his administration will push for further litigation, and the DOJ, led by partisan hack Pam Bondi, has challenged the Texas district court’s decision, vowing to fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

Hilariously, the same Bondi called California’s legal vote on the matter nothing more than a “power grab” by Gavin Newsom.

Social media is using the moment to clown Trump and the GOP.

“Old Don bout to be BIG MAD! I couldn’t be happier for him and his flunky, Abbott,” wrote Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote, “The Democrats being the overwhelming winner of a redistricting war started by Trump is legitimately the funniest possible outcome.”

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump POLITICS texas
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Women's South Carolina vs USC

The Blueprint: JuJu Watkins' Ultimate Guide To Stats, Career And The Business Of Ball

Cassius Life
UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY

Nicki Minaj Speaks At United Nations Panel, Praises Donald Trump For Slamming 'Extremism' Toward Christians In Nigeria

Bossip
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Gracious Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Defends Karl-Anthony Towns Before Bestowing Baller With Sweetly Sentimental B-Day Gift

Bossip
Trending Stories
8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close