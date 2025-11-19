Chip Somodevilla / Donald Trump / Greg Abbott

The Ls keep on coming for Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.

Knowing that momentum is not on the side of the GOP as we barrel towards the midterm elections, Donald Trump decided to do the one thing he falsely claims Democrats have been doing to him and rig the game to keep the House of Representatives and Senate Republican controlled throughout his disastrous second stint as President.

Trump hopped on the phone and proposed that Republican-led states should draw racially gerrymandered maps to pick up additional GOP seats, but now it seems that plan is epically blowing up in his face.

A three-judge panel, which features a judge he appointed, said nah to those maps, calling them an illegal racial gerrymander, delivering a massive blow to the GOP’s cheating plans.

Trump bootlicker, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, was the first to hop aboard Trump’s cheating train and quickly approved new maps that added more Republican voters to five Democratic-held congressional districts around Austin, Dallas, Houston, and South Texas.

How Democrats Responded To Republicans’ Cheating Efforts

Texas Democrats put up a good fight and opted to leave the state for about 2 weeks rather than participate in silencing their constituents.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been lighting Trump’s orange a** up by showing how ridiculous his behavior is on social media, responded to the GOP’s cheating by allowing California residents to vote on a measure calling for similar redistricting that would allow the Democrats to fight fire with fire; the measure soundly passed.

Of course, you know Trump and his administration will push for further litigation, and the DOJ, led by partisan hack Pam Bondi, has challenged the Texas district court’s decision, vowing to fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

Hilariously, the same Bondi called California’s legal vote on the matter nothing more than a “power grab” by Gavin Newsom.

Social media is using the moment to clown Trump and the GOP.

“Old Don bout to be BIG MAD! I couldn’t be happier for him and his flunky, Abbott,” wrote Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote, “The Democrats being the overwhelming winner of a redistricting war started by Trump is legitimately the funniest possible outcome.”

You can see more reactions below.