Eminem Becomes Second Best-Selling Male Artist Of All-Time

Only Garth Brooks stands in between Eminem and total sales supremacy.

With the recent double platinum certification of The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Eminem surpassed another country music legend in George Strait to become the second best-selling male artist of all-time.

Billboard

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” sold another 13,000 copies in the week ending March 16, according to Nielsen SoundScan, upping its cumulative total past 2 million (2.004 million, to be exact). All of Eminem’s albums have now each sold more than 2 million, led by the first “The Marshall Mathers LP” (released in 2000), at 10.8 million. Thanks to the continued sales of “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” and Eminem’s catalog of albums, in general, his cumulative album sales have grown to 44.91 million. He’s now overtaken country king George Strait (44.89 million) to become the second-best-selling male artist of the SoundScan era. (Notably, of course, Strait’s career predates the inception of SoundScan data.) Among all artists in that nearly 23-year span, Eminem is in sixth place, displacing Strait to No. 7 on the best-selling album artists list. Garth Brooks boasts the most albums sold, with 69.52 million. The Beatles ranks second (65.55 million) and Metallica places third (54.26 million). Mariah Carey (54.24 million) and Celine Dion (52.21 million) round out the top five.

It’s ironic that Eminem joked on his most recent single “Rap God” that he “wasn’t as big as he was in 2000,” because the quip couldn’t be any further from the truth. His Monster Tour with Rihanna was forced to add another date in Los Angeles due to overwhelming demand.

