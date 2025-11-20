Subscribe
Burtiful Spirit: GloRilla Announces She's Dropping An R&B Album

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Published on November 20, 2025

48th Annual McDonald's All-American Games With Halftime Performance From GloRilla
Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Flipping classic songs can be risky, but she pulled it off with “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”, a remix of Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down,” and fans ate it up. She also linked up with mid-2000s hitmaker T-Pain to bring back a nostalgic sound with her record, “I LUV HER.” If that wasn’t enough, Big Glo even made a Gospel song with Kirk Franklin.

Name something Gloria Hallelujah Woods can’t do, we’ll wait.

Now the Memphis rapper wants to take things up another notch with her latest idea. She recently took to social media to let her fans know she plans on releasing a full-length R&B album, “& I will be doing a rnb album.”

For most, this may come as a surprise, but if you dive deep into Glo’s life, it’s more believable. During a conversation with Billboard in 2022, GloRilla mentions her background in Church, which involved singing in the choir, “I came from a family of 10 kids. When I was younger, I used to go to Church and sing in the choir. So my mama always thought I can be a gospel singer.”

Fans went under her comments to impersonate how an R&B album would sound with her Memphis accent.

Another user dug up Big Glo singing her heart out:

One thing is for certain, GloRilla has walked down on any challenge she has faced; this one is no different. Now we wait for this R&B project

