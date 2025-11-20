Subscribe
Close
News

Max B Says Music On The Way In 1st Interview Since His Release

Owww: Max B Says Music On The Way In New Interview

Max B sat down for his first interview since his release from prison and shared that new music and projects are on the way.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Max B Welcome Home Dinner

Max B is finally free after doing a prison bid that took him out of the limelight for 18 years, but it appears that the Silver Surfer is back on his board. In Max B’s quest to show and prove he’s still the waviest of them all, Boss Don Biggavelli says new music is on the way despite the landscape changing vastly since he’s been away.

Max B, 47, sat down with Billboard‘s Angel Diaz for a comfortable Q&A session that delved into the newly earned freedom for Wavy Crockett, running into Method Man at a recent New York Jets game, and more. However, fans of the influential Harlem star are wondering when the new drops are coming, and Max said it’s all in motion.

“It’s going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit,” Max explained, this after showing a strong salute to how the game has evolved and the expansion of business opportunities.

He added, “So, once we got that right, we wind up doing like two joints or something, you know what I’m saying? Just to get the feel, and we going in there today.”

Max B explained that a project is on the way, but no definitive date was provided.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Interview max b

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Angel Reese's Rumored Boyfriend Confirms They're "Locked In," As Social Media Falls To Its Knees

Cassius Life
Lifetime's "Line Sisters" Atlanta Screening

Drew Sidora Says Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman Is Still Cellar Dwelling In The Basement---'I'm Still Going Through The Process'

Bossip
Mia Thornton

'Forever, MIAmor' Arrest: Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

Bossip
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - Arrivals

Singer d4vd Reportedly Named A Suspect In Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close