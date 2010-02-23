Jay-Z And Eminem Added To Oxegen Festival

While Jay-Z continues making his rounds with Jeezy and Trey Songz on his Blueprint III tour, he’s added yet another festival to his summer tour schedule.

As previously reported, Jay is already scheduled to headline three festivals; California’s Coachella Festival in April, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Festival in June and London’s Wireless Festival in July.

In between those dates Jay will travel overseas to Ireland for their annual Oxegen Festival. Joining him this year at Oxegen will be his fellow renegade Eminem.

Eminem will return to the country for the first time in six years with his D12 family and a live band. His last visit to the country was in 2004 during a sold out performance.

Along with Em and Jay, the three day fest will feature performances from The Black Eyed Peas, The Prodigy, Stereophonics, David Guetta and John Mayer.

In related news Eminem and D12 will also headline three more European tour dates, the T in the Park in Scotland as well as Switzerland’s OpenairFrauenfeld.

Speaking on his upcoming European tour dates, Em has released a statement saying,