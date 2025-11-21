U.S. Coast Guard Clarifies Swastikas & Nooses “Potentially Offensive” Policy

Subscribe
U.S. Coast Guard Clarifies Hate Symbols Policy

According to guidelines that go into effect soon, the U.S. Coast Guard shifted course and swastikas and nooses are now forbidden

Published on November 21, 2025

Side Of A Coast Guard Sailing Ship
Source: davelogan / Getty

The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly announced it will now view swastikas and nooses as potential symbols of hate crimes under a set of new guidelines set to go into effect in December. Given the racially charged nature of swastikas and nooses, the symbols will now be forbidden from use amongst Coast Guard members and could be used to make a connection to hate groups under workplace harassment guidelines.

The U.S. Coast Guard raised concerns with reports going wide that the symbols would only be seen as “potentially offensive” despite their storied histories as symbols of hate for Nazi and anti-minority groups. The wording, which naturally concerned some and raised eyebrows, was clarified by way of a memo on Thursday from authorities at the law enforcement agency.

“The Coast Guard does not tolerate the display of divisive or hate symbols and flags, including those identified with oppression or hatred. These symbols reflect hateful and
prohibited conduct that undermines unit cohesion,” read a portion of the memo.

The memo also added, “Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited. These symbols and flags include, but are not limited to, the following: a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, anti-semitism, or any other improper bias.”

Also in the memo, displaying the Confederate Flag in any way is also prohibited. A press release explaining the measure can be found here.

