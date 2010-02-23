Ghostface Killah Featured In Disney Movie?!?! [Video]

Even with the buzz surrounding Wu Massacre, the three members of the upcoming project are still making their rounds independently.

The release of Wizard Of Poetry showed that rapper Ghostface Killah was a man of many faces and could present himself in various lights.

Showing yet another side to himself, Tony Starks will now be flexing his muscle in his role for a Disney film, When In Rome.

It’s starting to look like Disney might not be as racist as everyone once thought with all this spur of color.

Starring in the film as a DJ, Ironman says that his role is minimal, but a check is still a check.

Speaking with Angela Yee on Shade 45, Starks spoke on how the deal went down with Disney.

“They wanted me to get in there. I didn’t really get paid for the Shyte or nothing, but I just thought, at the time, just do it cause it’s Disney.”

Check the video to hear GFK speak on the film, Wizard Of Poetry and Def Jam.

Here’s the movie trailer for When In Rome.