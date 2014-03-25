50 Cent – “Pilot” [LISTEN]

Somebody must have pointed out the bounce because 50 Cent is banging with the best of them in his newest record “Pilot.” The dance-ready track is most likely an Internet test as to whether or not it will make his forthcoming album’s final tracklist, but this single should pass the test with flying colors.

“Better back off me/B*tch watch me ball,” 50 spits on the bridge before he double-times his flow and gets into some good ‘ol fashioned gangsta ish.

For fans keeping score, Fiddy has released several offerings from Animal Ambition (due out in stores June 3) including two visuals in “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It” and “Hold On” as well as another version of the former featuring Yo Gotti.

Perhaps the “G5 jet, I’m fly as sh*t” anthem is a celebratory anthem, seeing that he literally had a ball and chain on his hustle at Interscope Records.

which is produced by newcomer Shamtrax. If you need it for your MP3 shuffle, it's available on iTunes as well.

Photo: Dan Jackman/WENN.com