CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (3/28/14) [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

In a perfect world, most of the videos featured in The Wrap Up: The Top 10 Videos Of The Week would reach #1 in somebody’s countdown or playlist. The stakes are high and competition is even more fierce when it comes to compiling these things and this week’s lineup is a perfect example.

A great scenery is key to making an intelligent video. This week we have rappers taking advantage of the beautiful (and beautifully frozen) landscapes in the cities, hometown and adopted. And there is one artist who decided to hop on a plane to alter his environment. (Spoiler alert: it was worth it.)

And sometimes animation and imagination go a long way in conveying a story for the eyes.

Proceed on through the gallery to see glitzy entertainment, sizzling on-screen chemistry and reality scripts all rolled up in one segment.


Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close