Technology

Trump Mobile Takes Forever To Send Writer A SIM Card

Writer Details Her Customer Service Experience Trying To Secure A Trump Mobile SIM Card

Johnson reports she ordered a Trump Mobile SIM card to test the service, since the website can't seem to lock down a device for testing. 

Published on November 21, 2025

Trump Mobile Takes Forever To Send Writer A SIM Card
SOPA Images / Trump Mobile

We all knew Trump Mobile was the jig when it was first announced, and one tech writer for The Verge learned that likely remains to be the case.

Allison Johnson, a senior reviewer for The Verge, shared her experience after signing up for Trump Mobile, the Donald Trump and his family’s latest grift. 

That doesn’t come as a surprise because we previously reported that Spigen, a mobile accessory company, threatened to sue Trump Mobile after it was caught using photoshopped images of a gold-plated Samsung S25 Ultra with a T logo slapped on the back of a Spigen phone case. 

Anyway, Johnson detailed her attempt to secure a SIM card, and that also was a failure becuase it failed to show up even after the company said it would be shipping via next business day via First Class USPS mail. 

Per The Verge

Let’s say I don’t fully trust the Trump Organization to be great stewards of my credit card information, so I used a virtual number provided by my bank. Once I’d handed over the virtual money, I got this message: “Thank you for your order of a Physical SIM, we’ll ship next business day via First Class USPS mail, no separate tracking number will be sent.” Just what I was looking for with my wireless service: a sense of mystery! Fast-forward two weeks, and that SIM card is still on its way.

The Extremely Nice Customer Service Kept Her From Feeling Salty

Johnson’s experience with Trump Mobile wasn’t all bad, thanks to the extremely pleasant customer service she received.

A shocker coming from a Trump-family-owned company.

Anyway, two weeks passed, and, no surprise, she didn’t receive her SIM card, so she called customer service, and they agreed she should have received it already.

Later that afternoon, Johnson received an email from [email protected] informing her that her SIM card would be shipped via two-day FedEx.

The shipping company emailed her to confirm she would be receiving her SIM card from Liberty Mobile, the MVNO behind Trump Mobile.

The representative from Trump Mobile customer service named “Kh,” reached out to her to inform her that she would be receiving a refund and that her package would be “arriving soon.”

She did get her refund the same day, but the wait for the SIM card is still ongoing, and Johnson claims it could arrive any day.

We shall see.

