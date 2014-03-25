Sean C & LV ft. Busta Rhymes – “Bus Stop” [LISTEN]

CLOSE
Production team Sean C and LV are releasing their Loud Dreams Vol. 1 mixtape today, March 25. But before then, the duo revealed one final release featuring Busta Rhymes, titled “Bus Stop.”

Premiered by Statik Selektah, this song definitely sounds like a cut the DJ-producer would enjoy. Credit that to the sonic bedding, which is built around a bouncy loop and some boom-bap drums. Longtime Bussa Bus fans will appreciate this record, as it reminds us of something the veteran MC would have dropped 10 or so years ago.

In the weeks leading up to Loud Dreams Vol. 1‘s release, Sean C and LV delivered songs featuring Fabolous, Pusha T, Jadakiss, A$AP Ferg, Bun B, and more. This includes the gritty tune, “Hand In My Pocket.”

Stream “Bus Stop” below.

[via Nah Right]

seanc-lv-loud-dreams-cover

Photo: Instagram

