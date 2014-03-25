Asher Roth ft. Vic Mensa – “Fast Life” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Asher Roth debuted a visual for the Vic Mensa-assisted cut. See it after the jump.

It’s difficult to guess when an artist will find themselves musically, but it’s very apparent when it finally happens. That said, Asher Roth sounds very comfy on the material set to appear on his RetroHash sophomore LP, and that continues with today’s release, “Fast Life,” featuring Chicago MC Vic Mensa.

On a song dedicated to the curveballs life throws at you, the two MCs detail two totally opposite stories that are directly inspired by things they’ve seen and/or experienced. Roth’s verse follows the tumultuous life of a teen girl, who’s living in an abusive household and the damage that causes. Next up is the Save Money wordsmith, who discusses the difficulties of staying on the straight and narrow trail while growing up in his native Chi-town.

RetroHash hits retailers on April 22, but it’s currently available for pre-order via iTunes. Be sure to support. See the “Fast Life” video below. The audio track is on the following page.

Photo: Instagram

