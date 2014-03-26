Kanye West Reportedly Buying Kim Kardashian 10 Burger Kings As A Wedding Gift

Everything revolving around Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s impending nuptials has dared to be different and Yeezy’s alleged wedding gift for his bride-to-be is no different.

Kanye wants his babe to be a fast-food entrepreneur and he reportedly plans on buying her 10 Burger King franchises that span all across Europe.

Via Daily Star:

He owns several Fatburger joints in Chicago through his company, KW Foods LLC, and sees the meaty treats as a sizzling hot investment for his future missus. We’re told: “As always, Kanye is thinking outside the box when it comes to gifts for Kim. “She owns all the jewels anyone could ever want, so he is taking the practical route by investing in businesses for her instead. “He knows the fast food industry is reliable and lucrative, plus BK is international so he thinks it’s the perfect fit for Kim. “Kanye wants to buy her 10 restaurants across the UK, Italy and France, making her a real international businesswoman.

Naturally their “source” could be a cackling bloke in the mailroom looking to drive home some traffic but the couple dubbed “Kimye” has repeatedly dared to be different since their engagement.

There is a plan of an extravagant, televised wedding day event and they recently took stronghold of the Internet with their Vogue magazine cover.

If the house of the Whopper is a hub for reuniting abandoned babies, then we can’t knock the hustle on this move.

—

Photo: WENN