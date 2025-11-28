Doechii Gave Actress Ayo Edebiri A Lap Dance

Source: Katie Flores / Getty

To many in the culture, TDE breakout artist Doechii has become one of the more polarizing figures in the music game for a bevy of reasons and conspiracy theories. Regardless of how some may feel about her, we’re willing to bet they wouldn’t turn down a lap dance from the Grammy award-winning artist.

During a recent performance at Tyler, The Creator-hosted Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, the “Anxiety” singer gave the crowd quite the impromptu moment to remember when she invited The Bear actress, Ayo Edebiri, onto the stage and surprisingly made her a part of the show while giving social media something to chirp about. Sitting the actress down on a school desk that many of us are familiar with, Doechii seductively crawled atop the table before straddling the chair and bouncing her booty off the desk while Edebiri held onto her legs to ensure she kept her balance through the performance.

It was hot, man.

While we’re sure Doechii haters will have something negative to say about the surprising performance or even attribute this to some kind of “Satanic” ritual amongst the Hollywood elites, we have no issues with D and Ayo giving fans something to remember, as we’re sure the people in attendance will not be forgetting this moment anytime soon. We know we won’t.

Check out Doechii give Ayo Edebiri a warm welcome to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival below, and let us know your thoughts about the moment in the comments section.