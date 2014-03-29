Call Maury: Flo Rida Admits Banging Natasha Georgette Williams, But Wants DNA Test

Flo Rida is one of the game’s most successful struggle rappers, but he’s not going to let just any chick get in his pockets. Although he admits to banging Natasha Georgette Williams in multiple cities, he wants DNA proof the baby she’s carrying is really his.

Reports TMZ:

Natasha Georgette Williams … says she had sex with Flo in almost every city mentioned in “Dancing in the Streets” — Miami, L.A., Atlanta, Rochester, NY and Vegas … and X marked the spot in one of those places.

Flo is not disputing he had sex with her, but he’s unconvinced he was her only partner. So he says he’ll only pay her temporary support while she’s pregnant if DNA proves her right.

