Kanye West Reportedly Postpones Yeezus Tour To Complete Album

Kanye West has toured nonstop since releasing Yeezus, but he’s reportedly set to take a brief hiatus to put the finishing touches on his seventh studio album. Now, before your say anything, we know what day it is, but this news appears to be legit.

Per a statement from Roc Nation:

Due to unexpected timing requirements to finish his highly anticipated new studio album, scheduled for a 2014 release, Kanye West regretfully announces the postponement of his upcoming tour dates in Australia. The tour dates originally scheduled from May 2 to May 11, 2014 will now be played from September 5 to September 15, 2014. All tickets for the initially scheduled shows will be honored for the new dates. Dates and cities for the tour are listed below. Get tickets at KanyeWest.com.

West’s DONDA creative house announced its partnership with Roc Nation in early March, which makes this announcement an even less possible farce.

If previous reports hold true, the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s next LP will be even more stripped down than Yeezus. “I think my next album is going to be eight songs. It’s just reducing down the amount of information that you need,” said West at Art Basel 2013 in Miami. Q-Tip and Rick Rubin are producing the project with the Chicago native, so it’ll be interesting to hear what it sounds like.

Kanye West’s next body of work is slated to release summer 2014 if all goes to plan.

Photo: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com