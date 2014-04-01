Girl Talk & Freeway ft. Waka Flocka Flame – “Tolerated” [VIDEO]

We didn’t know what to expect when former Roc-A-Fella MC Freeway and producer Girl Talk announced that they were working on a full-length project. But the release of their “Tolerated” track and the accompanying visual has piqued our interest.

For one, the clip makes an early run at top video of 2014 honors. Philly Freezer and Girl Talk bully the block, literally, in a very violent way. And they’re not alone, as Waka Flocka Flame joins the party with an equally grizzly disregard for others’ limbs.

The duo’s collaborative effort is titled Broken Ankles, and is set to drop on April 8 via DatPiff. It dons guest appearances from Waka, as well as State Property’s Young Chris and Jadakiss.

Until then, peep the vid for Freeway and Girl Talk’s “Tolerated” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube