The Black Eyed Peas Are Black Eyed Thieves?

A British DJ is accusing the Black Eyed Peas of stealing one of his beats. On his Twitter, DJ Adam Freeland said:

“OK. Check this. Listen to our song ‘Mancry’. Now listen to Black Eyed Peas ‘Party all the time’ WTF!”

“Mancry” was released on Freeland’s album Cope in June. “Party All the Time” is on The Peas’ The E.N.D. released in June as well. Lawyers for Freeland and the Peas have reportedly been in contact.

The front man for the group, Will.I.Am recently made headlines after getting into an altercation with controversial celebrity blogger Perez Hilton. The two got into an argument at a club in Canada over remarks Hilton made about singer and fellow B.E.P. member, Fergie. According to Perez, he called Will.I.Am a “fa**ot” and was punched in the face by the artist’s manager, Polo Molina. Molina later turned himself in to police. Both parties put on videos telling their side of the story. Will.I.Am. denied any wrong doing in his video. Hilton tearfully recalled the incident in his own video calling the artist a “disgusting human being” and a “fu**ing liar.”

Despite the negative press for the Hilton incident and the newest accusations, the group has seen enormous success with The E.ND. It debuted at #1 on Billboard charts selling over 300,000 copies in the first week.