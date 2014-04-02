B.o.B ft. Wiz Khalifa – “High As Hell” [LISTEN]

After spending years crafting pop hits, B.o.B is on a journey to find himself musically. Fans were first introduced to his new sound on Underground Luxury, but he’s progressed since then to deliver records like “High As Hell.”

Bobby Ray and Wiz Khalifa tip their hats to Mary Jane over a booming trap melody. Can’t say that we’re fans of this record, but we’ll let you be the judge. Stream B.o.B.’s self-produced “High As Hell” below, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram