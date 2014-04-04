50 Cent Promotes SMS Audio In Poland [PHOTOS]

50 Cent and the country of Poland have made amends after a 2009 debacle forced one of their cities to seek legal action against the famed rapper for cancelling an appearance.

The full-time thespian was spotted out and about in Warsaw and neighboring mall this week as he brought the joy of sound (courtesy of SMS Audio of course) to Polish ear drums. He was also pictured at a fancy schmancy restaurant in the city of Warsaw.

While his international hustle with undoubtedly prove to be profitable, the man born Curtis Jackson has a lot of events to keep him busy stateside upon his return.

SMS Audio’s SWAN racing car will be burning rubber at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend and Hot 97 just announced the G-Unit boss as an integral part of their Summer Jam lineup for 2014.

Naturally, he’ll have plenty of new music to perform as his new independent album Animal Ambition is set to release at the top of June. And there’s also an action/comedy film he’s slated to appear in as well.

Check out the photos of 50 Cent interacting with his European audience. Maybe next time he’ll pose kissing babies.

Photo: Newspix.pl /WENN.com

