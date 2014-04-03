Drake – “Days In The East” [LISTEN]

“Draft Day” put the spotlight back on Drake, who’s finally now off of tour and clearly has more plans up his sleeve. That said, the superstar delivers a much softer follow-up track titled “Days In The East.”

This ambient tune isn’t really a love song, as much as it’s Drizzy intermittently crooning and chanting rhymes like he did on Beyoncé’s “Mine.” His first two verses touch on a sneaky rendezvous with a side chick who’s beginning to question her relationship with the rapper. In the closing verse, Drake examines the situation for what it is (or isn’t), and even references a conversation with Erykah Badu about true love.

From the description alone, it’s clear that this record doesn’t fall far from Drake’s cannon of fan favorites. Stream “Days In The East” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: