The New Royales ft. Jay Electronica – “Minutes Of Moog” [LISTEN]

History tells us not to put our faith in any consistent music from Jay Electronica, let alone a full length LP. But the ghostly MC becomes three for three in a month’s time with the release of a track by The New Royales titled “Minutes Of Moog.”

Longtime fans of the New Orleans native will recognize these bars from “Googly Eyes,” which he freestyles at shows. The lengthy verse has been split into three, packaged in between a smooth chorus, to fit the song format on the single.

New material aside, we’re still not optimistic that Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn) will release any time soon.

Look for more from The New Royales, which is comprised of DJ Khalil, Chin Injeti, Liz Rodrigues and Erik Alcoc, this year. Stream “Minutes Of Moog” below.

[via D Dot Omen]

Photo: Instagram