With The World On Fire, JD Vance Weighs In On Rap Beef

Instead of focusing on policy, the VP jumped into rap’s coldest war to boost Nicki Minaj, whose MAGA love affair includes praising Trump.

Published on December 15, 2025
Vice President JD Vance Visits Fort Campbell To Celebrate Thanksgiving With Troops
Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

Instead of worrying about inflation, rising medical costs and the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, Vice President JD Vance decided to wade into the global war between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to pick a side. 

“Nicki > Cardi,” Vance posted on X Wednesday night, in response to a now-deleted post by Minaj.

Minaj has already buddied up to the most oppressive regime in American history, after she glazed the Trump administration on a series of social media posts, several of which thanked Trump for addressing false claims that Christians in Nigeria are under attack.

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously,” Minaj said in a post in November, Forbes reports. Much like other famed rappers Peezy, Sheff G and Sleepy Hollow, Minaj doesn’t just support Trump she also uses her vast social media platform to share official messages from the White House account, including one in November that uses her song “Va Va Voom.” 

The Team Trump TikTok has even posted a video of Trump dancing to a Nicki Minaj remix in November with the caption: “Mood now that Nikki Manaj [sic] is MAGA…”

Yep, they spelled her name wrong.

And all of this led to Minaj speaking to the United Nations panel in November, where she was introduced by Ambassador Mike Waltz. There, Minaj parroted Trump’s claims that “Christians in Nigeria are being persecuted, calling for action ‘to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief,’” Forbes reports.  

Claims that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria have been proven to be blown out of proportion. 

Cardi B, known as Minaj’s rival, has been critical of President Trump’s presidency and was a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Cardi even spoke at a rally in Milwaukee just days before the election, where she noted Trump is “selling us bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos and confusion.” 

