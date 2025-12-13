21 Savage Drops ‘What Happened to the Streets?’ LP, X Has Thoughts

In a year, 21 Savage made a quick album turnaround with the announcement of his fourth studio album, What Happened to the Street? taking place at Art Basel. Now that the project is here, 21 Savage fans are chiming in, but the reception is icier than expected.

What Happened to the Streets? was teased by 21 Savage earlier in the month, with the full rollout of the album cover concept taking place with British-Nigerian artist Slawn. The project features Young Nudy, Latto, Drake, GloRilla, G Herbo, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris.

Wheezy, Southside, Zaytoven, Oz, D.A. Got That Dope, IBMIxing, Kid Hazel, and more all join 21 for production duties. Of course, most fans online went straight to the Drake feature, considering the chemistry the two friends and collaborators had on their joint project, 2022’s Her Loss.

As it stands, our first run through the album finds 21 rapping largely in the same register he has for his whole career, with some reflective moments he’s known to add in his songs. The features were notable and familiar, with 21 taking a forceful approach with beats that some online weren’t befitting of his stature in the game.

Other complaints from fans included how similar the album sounded to 21’s past works, along with some decrying the lack of song variety.

—

Photo: Getty