Outkast To Headline 2014 Mad Decent Block Party

The amalgamation of music genres that is the Mad Decent Block Party is set to return in 2014, and this year’s may be the best yet. This year’s festival dons a phenomenal lineup that’s headlined by none other than Outkast.

But don’t get too excited. Of the 22 shows on the touring festival, the legendary ATLiens are only set to perform at the Denver show at the moment, but each date says more artists are to be announced. Other performers will include Chance The Rapper, Action Bronson, A$AP Ferg, Flosstradamus, Diplo, Run The Jewels, Dillon Francis, and tons of others.

The 2014 Mad Decent Block Party begins a tour through the United States and Canada on July 26. Stops include Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New Orleans just to name a few. For information on tickets and which artists will perform at what shows, visit the official website.

See the acts on the show bill below.

Photo: Mad Decent