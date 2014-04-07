A$AP Rocky & Chanel Iman Secretly Engaged?

Is Pretty Flacko already off the market? Reportedly, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky and his model girlfriend Chanel Iman are secretly engaged.

Reports Page Six:

Top model Chanel Iman is secretly engaged to rapper A$AP Rocky, sources exclusively tell Page Six. We are told that while she happily accepted his proposal, the pair are keeping it quiet for the moment. Iman was spotted without an engagement ring at Montblanc’s celebration of the 90th anniversary of their Meisterstück line of pens at Guastavino’s. She mingled with guests Edward Norton, Rosario Dawson, Sebastian Stan and Alek Wek, and Montblanc’s Jérôme Lambert.

Just late last year the “Goldie” rapper was rumored to be dating Rihanna, who has been busy kicking it with Drake.

A$AP Rocky is already working on his sophomore album, due out later this year.

—

Photo: WENN.com