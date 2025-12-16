Conway The Machine “BMG,” Fivio Foreign “Big Drip 2.0” & More | Daily Visuals 12.15.25

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen any new work from the Buffalo bomber, Conway The Machine, but it seems like he’s ready to get back out there in the spotlight as comes through with some new material that’s sure to get heads bopping and faces mean mugging.

Dropping off some new visuals to “BMG,” the lyrical wordsmith becomes his own company as he spits to his jumbo-sized twin who joins him in the lyrical barrage that he drops on the masses. I guarantee you want no beef with the smaller version of himself either. Just sayin.’

Back in Brooklyn, Fivio Foreign continues his comeback tour and for his clip to “Big Drop 2.0,” double-F hits the streets with his crew and some thick young women who have no problem shaking their money makers and even letting some “twins” pop out their shirt. Gotta love the life of a rap star.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DaBaby, Young Buck, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “BMG”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “BIG DRIP 2.0”

DABABY – “LETTER TO MY YN”

YOUNG BUCK – “STILL ROLLIN”

42 DUGG FT. LIL BABY & RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “IT IS WHAT IT IS”

LIHTZ FT. YFN LUCCI – “LET YOU GO”

KWN – “ALL THE GIRLS”

TEMS – “MINE”