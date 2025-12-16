Subscribe
Close
News

Ebro Darden Shares Alleged Threatening DM From Drake

Ebro Darden shared the Drake DM and his response on his new YouTube series with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

Published on December 16, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Vince Staples Show S2

Ebro Darden is back to work in the independent space after he and his morning show’s ouster from Hot 97, and he’s already making waves in the media space. In the first episode of his new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Ebro Darden revealed a threatening series of DMs from Drake.

On Monday’s episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro Darden opened up the discussion by sharing Drake’s messages, presumably due to the Ebro In The Morning team leaving Hot 97.

In the DM, Drake writes “Die slower p*ssy” and followed it up with “We got some sh*t for u.”

Unphased, Darden replied with, “Relax. You’re salty about losing to Kendrick. You’re not mad at me… Love bro.”

It wasn’t always contentious with Drake and the Ebro In The Morning team, as Darden shared earlier text exchanges between the two that were favorable. Rosenberg was also once aligned with the Canadian superstar but has also delivered choice words towards the OVO honcho.

In the episode, Rosenberg and Darden reveal some of what occurred in the aftermath of leaving Hot 97, their other professional endeavors, and thank their fans and supporters for lifting them up after the shocking news. They also explain their new pivot sans Stylez, who was away on vacation.

Check out The New Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

drake Ebro

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NCAA Football- Michigan at Maryland

    The Downfall Of Sherrone Moore: A Timeline Of The Michigan Scandal, Firing & Arrest

    Cassius Life
    NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs

    Patrick Mahomes Suffers Torn ACL As Fans React To Chiefs' Playoff Hopes Go Up In Smokes

    Cassius Life
    Nicki Minaj x Gavin Newsome

    MAGA Barbie: Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On Dissing Gavin Newsom Over His Support Of Transgender Youth

    Bossip
    Brown Sugar Babe asset

    Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

    Bossip

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close