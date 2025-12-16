21 Savage “HA,” Wu-Tang Clan “Knicks Promo” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Seems like just yesterday 21 Savage was facing deportation under the first Trump administration and while it might’ve actually happened under this crueler 2nd Trump regime, the man managed to stay in the states and continue to live his rap dreams and give his fans something to bop to for the foreseeable future.

Dropping off some new black-and-white visuals to “HA,” 21 Savage sits in an empty room with nothing but a coffee table and candles to keep him company while his team handles some business outside and shows the op how they get down when things go left and they have to lay down the law.

Back in New York, the Wu-Tang Clan reunite to show their love for their hometown basketball team and for their “Knicks Promo” clip for Kevin Durant, the Hip-Hop legends make a plea to Kevin Durant to join the New York Knicks even though he’s currently on the Houston Rockets. We’re not sure why they went this route when word is Giannis Antetokounmpo has his eye on the Big Apple. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from King Beamo and Dave East, YTB Fatt, and more.

21 SAVAGE – “HA”

WU-TANG CLAN – “KNICKS PROMO”

KING BEAMO & DAVE EAST – “FXCK THE WITNESS”

YTB FATT – “BAD TERMS”

FREDO BANG – “WHO HIDING”

SNOOPY DINERO & STEVEY STEVE – “AM TO THE PM”

EVIDENCE – “TOP SEEDED”

AGALLAH THE DON – “THE RESET”